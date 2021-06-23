Cancel
Internet

People Debate Which Social Media Platform Is The Most Toxic

By abbyadler
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Social media platforms have completely overwhelmed our lives, to the extent where it's pretty unhealthy. I mean, how freaky is it that we're attached at the hip to our phones?! According to science, many of these apps make us pretty depresso too. On a new Reddit thread, Redditors debated which platform is the most toxic, and it seems like Twitter takes the cake, with Facebook and Snapchat trailing behind it. Tik Tok also made the cut. Which do you think is the most toxic? Let us know in the comments.

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
