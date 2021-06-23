People Debate Which Social Media Platform Is The Most Toxic
Social media platforms have completely overwhelmed our lives, to the extent where it's pretty unhealthy. I mean, how freaky is it that we're attached at the hip to our phones?! According to science, many of these apps make us pretty depresso too. On a new Reddit thread, Redditors debated which platform is the most toxic, and it seems like Twitter takes the cake, with Facebook and Snapchat trailing behind it. Tik Tok also made the cut. Which do you think is the most toxic? Let us know in the comments.cheezburger.com