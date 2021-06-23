WANTED: Dana murder suspect from Redding, $5,000 reward for info leading to arrest

DANA, SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Shasta County Secret Witness is offering $5,000 to anyone with information leading to the arrest of an armed and dangerous Dana murder suspect. The Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said the murder occurred on Monday, June 21, at a home at 28515 Rosie's Lookout Drive. They said deputies were dispatched to the home around 5 p.m., Monday, and they found Fall River Mills resident Neilon Welch dead on the floor. They also found evidence that an altercation occurred in the home.