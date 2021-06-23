Stanley Cup Playoffs Discussion: June 23
An open thread to discuss all of the day's Stanley Cup Playoffs action. After a blowout on Monday night and a slightly less impressive blowout in the other semifinal on Tuesday, Game 6 is on the schedule for Wednesday evening between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders. Tampa won 8-0 in Game 5 with three points from each of Nikita Kucherov, Alex Killorn and Steven Stamkos to make the series 3-2 in their favor, setting the stage for Wednesday's crucial — and potential final — sixth game of the series.