Stanley Cup Playoffs Discussion: June 23

By JeHossa's Witness
Second City Hockey
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn open thread to discuss all of the day’s Stanley Cup Playoffs action. After a blowout on Monday night and a slightly less impressive blowout in the other semifinal on Tuesday, Game 6 is on the schedule for Wednesday evening between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders. Tampa won 8-0 in Game 5 with three points from each of Nikita Kucherov, Alex Killorn and Steven Stamkos to make the series 3-2 in their favor, setting the stage for Wednesday’s crucial — and potential final — sixth game of the series.

