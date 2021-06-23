Book Review: Mel Hall’s The Little Boat on Trusting Lane is a compassionate story of complex relationships

It’s been several years now since we first covered the often dreamy, always lyrical work of John Cei Douglas at Broken Frontier in the early Great Beast collection of his comics Show Me the Map to Your Heart & Other Stories. I said back then that “One of the aspects of Douglas’s work that you quickly come to appreciate is that he’s never scared to adopt an oblique storytelling style to fit the tone of his subject matter. It’s up to each individual reader to decide whether they perceive this as an author unafraid to make his audience work to determine each story’s message, or whether it is interpreted as an opportunity for the readership to take their own meaning from each tale.” Those words from 2014 have a resonant echo when considering Douglas’s latest book All the Places in Between from mind-body-spirit publishers Liminal 11, given that this too is a story which looks to forge a bond of intimacy with the reader through a connection that is as much intuitive as it is interpretive.