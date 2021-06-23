Book Review: Mel Hall’s The Little Boat on Trusting Lane is a compassionate story of complex relationships
Mel Hall’s debut novel, The Little Boat on Trusting Lane, is a tender and thoughtful reflection on the power of community in the process of healing. The Little Mother Earth Ship is an alternative healing centre based out of a houseboat aboard stilts in the middle of a scrapyard on Trusting Lane. Richard, who runs the centre and the Circle of IEWA (Invisible Exit Wounds Anonymous), is supposed to provide spiritual sustenance and healing to his visitors. But, the boat is starting to fall apart, the council keep sending warning letters, and he’s somewhat stuck in the past.www.theaureview.com