17 COVID-19 Delta variants in Washoe County; Hunsberger Elementary has a cluster
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County on Wednesday reported 17 cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant in Washoe County. Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health called the Delta variant the greatest threat to U.S. efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is highly contagious and disproportionately affects younger people. The Delta variant developed in India.www.kolotv.com