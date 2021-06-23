Juneteenth celebrated nationwide as a federal holiday
Juneteenth celebrations were in full force Saturday following the passage of the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act last Thursday, which officially established June 19 as a federal holiday. The Senate unanimously passed the bill on June 15, and the House approved it with bipartisan support last Wednesday. On federal holidays, federal employees receive paid leave as most government offices, businesses and schools close for the day.harkeraquila.com