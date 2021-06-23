The Refurbishment of Buckingham Palace Accelerated During COVID
When the royal household announced in 2016 that Buckingham Palace would be beginning a 10 year reservicing program costing the British taxpayer £369 million at a time when public spending was being squeezed in other areas, the project was not without its critics. However, one consolation for those monitoring the eye-watering cost of the ongoing work is that, unlike many other building projects, it does appear to still be on time and on budget.www.townandcountrymag.com