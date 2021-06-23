The Refurbishment of Buckingham Palace Accelerated During COVID

British royal family news reveals that the headlines keep coming about Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his fight against the royal family which is his family as well. Most if not all of the reason for the spotlight is Harry’s vicious mouth. He has accused the royals of negligence, apathy and everything in between. The rest of his time has been spent engaging in self-absorbed, eye-raising behavior like inviting tv cameras into a private therapy session and threatening legal action against those who displease him by exercising their First Amendment right to free speech.