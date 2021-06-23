Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minot, ND

Delta variant poses new threat to the U.S.

By Grace Kraemer
KFYR-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINOT, N.D. – At least 65% of adults in the U.S. have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC. But now, a new variant of the virus is starting to make its way across the country. The CDC estimates that roughly 10% of U.S....

www.kfyrtv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minot, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Cdc#U S#Europe#Cdc#Trinity Health#Ndsu Public Health#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthwfxb.com

The Delta Variant Has Spread to Almost Every State in the United States

The Delta variant has spread to almost every state in the United States and health experts are concerned about a potential Covid-19 spike in the fall. The variant which was first detected in India is considered a variant of concern by the CDC and scientists believe variants with that classification can be spread more easily or cause more severe disease. According to the CDC, 1 in every 5 new Covid-19 infections in the U.S. is the Delta variant and more than half of the population is still not fully vaccinated. Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said that in terms of the Delta spread, the United States is about a month or two behind the UK.
Public HealthCBS News

Delta Plus: As U.S. grapples with Delta variant, India raises alarm over a new COVID strain mutated from it

New Delhi — Doctors and epidemiologists are closely monitoring the rise of yet another coronavirus variant that has been detected in almost a dozen countries, including the U.S. Concern that the so-called Delta Plus variant — a mutation of the now-widespread Delta strain first detected in India — could be more infectious and cause more significant health problems than other variants prompted Indian officials this week to label it a "variant of concern."
Public HealthBloomberg

Delta Variant Gains Steam in Undervaccinated U.S. Counties

Early evidence suggests that the highly contagious delta variant, which has prompted concern worldwide as it leads to new surges of Covid-19 across the globe, is spreading in undervaccinated pockets of the U.S. The genomics firm Helix analyzed about 20,000 samples from Covid-19 tests across more than 700 U.S. counties....
HealthNBC News

Delta variant predicted to become dominant U.S. strain

Experts are predicting that the delta variant, which was first discovered in India, will soon become the dominant strain in the U.S. This strain is of concern due to higher transmissibility and more severe disease, accelerating the rush to get Americans vaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 5 States in Danger From New COVID Variant

Experts agree: The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic seems behind us. Nationwide, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases has fallen from a high of over 259,000 on Jan. 8 to just over 14,000 on June 12. But there's still some serious cause for concern: The Delta variant of the coronavirus (formerly known as the Indian variant) is up to 70 percent more contagious than the first versions of the virus. And although all of the two-dose COVID vaccines have been found to be effective against it, Delta reduces the protection after one dose by almost 20%. That means people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are at increased risk of catching the variant—should it become as widespread in the U.S. as it is now in Europe—and potentially being hospitalized or dying from it.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The 2 Worst COVID Outbreaks Right Now Are in This State, Data Shows

The trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing in the right direction for much of the United States. Newly reported cases have continued to drop as vaccinations increase, with a dozen states having administered at least one dose to more than 70 percent of their population, according to The New York Times. But some areas are still struggling to keep coronavirus under control, including one state currently home to the two worst COVID outbreaks in the nation. Read on to see which place is seeing late spikes in cases.
Tampa, FLfox13news.com

Delta variant poses heightened risk to unvaccinated Floridians, doctors say

TAMPA, Fla. - The highly contagious coronavirus mutation that ripped through India and Europe is in the United States and the strain has popped up in Florida. It’s called the Delta variant and it threatens a specific group: the unvaccinated. Virologist Dr. Michael Teng said the variant spreads much faster...
Butte County, CAChico Enterprise-Record

More contagious ‘Delta’ COVID-19 variant found in Butte County, Public Health says

OROVILLE — Butte County Public Health confirmed one additional case of a more contagious COVID-19 variant has been detected in the county. The B.1.617.2 variant, referred to as the “Delta” variant, is one of several variants of concern to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention because it spreads more easily from person to person and may be more resistant to COVID-19 vaccinations and monoclonal antibody treatments.