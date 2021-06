NIAGARA FALLS — To borrow from Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, it’s all about trusting the process if you’re a follower of Niagara Power baseball. And that’s been the best way to describe the first two weeks of their 2021 season, including a 5-2 loss to Newark on Saturday at Sal Maglie Stadium. With the recent loss against the Pilots, the Power currently sit in last place in the West Division of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League at 4-8 overall during their first season in the new league.