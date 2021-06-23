Random: Assassin's Creed Valhalla Is Being Used To Promote Tourism In Ireland
Well, this is pretty unique. Discover Ireland has released a promotional video to encourage tourism, and to do so they're using Assassin's Creed Valhalla as a template. The recently released Wrath of the Druids takes the adventure to Ireland and brings with it some gorgeous vistas to feast your eyes over. If you thought it was all just randomly placed terrain, the advert mirrors the game against the actual locations, giving potential tourists a sense of what to expect when visiting the isle.www.purexbox.com