Orland Township “Off to the Races”
Residents invited to Senior Group Outing at Hawthorne Race Course this Summer. Ready to witness the next Secretariat? Orland Township is offering an evening of hospitality, happiness, & horse racing this Summer! Hawthorne Race Course, located at 3501 S. Laramie in Stickney, IL., is the oldest recurrently run family-owned racetrack in North America and will open its doors for the Township’s Senior Group Outing on Friday, September 10th, 2021.suburbanchicagoland.com