Dan’s Taste Presents Chefs of the North Fork on July 10

The North Fork's premier summer event, Dan's Chefs of the North Fork, returns with a new venue, new lineup of chefs and all-new dishes and libations to taste. Whether you were among the lucky few to secure a ticket to past years' events, or you have yet to experience any Dan's Taste event, this is about as can't-miss as one dining experience can get. This one-of-a-kind North Fork culinary celebration takes place Saturday, July 10.