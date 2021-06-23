Dan’s Taste Presents Chefs of the North Fork on July 10
The North Fork's premier summer event, Dan's Chefs of the North Fork, returns with a new venue, new lineup of chefs and all-new dishes and libations to taste. Whether you were among the lucky few to secure a ticket to past years' events, or you have yet to experience any Dan's Taste event, this is about as can't-miss as one dining experience can get. This one-of-a-kind North Fork culinary celebration takes place Saturday, July 10.