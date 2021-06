It looks like 2021 is yet another year without our favorite festival, Tomorrowland. Organisers just announced that the authorisation for the 2021 edition has been rejected. The municipalities of Boom and Rumst are banning the holding of Tomorrowland this year, the festival organizers announced on Thursday. It’s a real shock to the scene and the fans. In a joint press conference, the mayors of Boom and Rumst said the risks to “public health and safety” were too great for Tomorrowland 2021 to continue. This is why they refuse the permit that the organization needs to set up the festival. “It comes like a hammer, very hard and unexpected,” explains the organization Tomorrowland in a first response.