Britney Spears Asks To End “Abusive” Conservatorship In Heartbreaking Hearing
Britney Spears spoke out for the first time in years to address serious concerns about her conservatorship — typically used for cases of severe disability or dementia — which began in 2008. Appearing remotely due to COVID-19 protocols, the pop icon laid out her intentions clearly to all those listening: "I’m not here to be anyone’s slave,” she told the judge, reporters, and #FreeBritney activists. “I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m okay and I'm happy. It's a lie. I thought that maybe if I said it enough, I would maybe become happy because I've been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized … I’m so angry it’s insane. And I'm depressed.”www.refinery29.com