Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mason City, IA

Jury awards $6 million in civil case against Timely Mission

thebuffalocentertribune.com
 9 days ago

Timely Mission Nursing Home faces a multi-million-dollar court judgment, as a jury awarded $6 million in damages last week to the family of a former resident. Darlene Weaver passed away on June 18, 2017 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City, following a stay at Timely Mission. Her children allege in a lawsuit filed in November of 2017 that Weaver’s decline in health and her death were the result of negligence by the nursing home.

thebuffalocentertribune.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mason City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Mason City, IA
Health
City
Mason City, IA
Local
Iowa Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Civil Case#Nursing Home#Timely Mission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nursing Homes
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Richard Branson: 'I would love Jeff Bezos to come and see our flight off'

New York (CNN Business) — Richard Branson, the British billionaire and entrepreneur, announced late Thursday that he would attempt to go to space on July 11, just nine days before the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, will make his own spaceflight. But even as he effectively cut ahead of Bezos, Branson dismissed the notion of it being a "race" and went so far as to invite his fellow billionaire to come watch.