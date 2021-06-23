Jury awards $6 million in civil case against Timely Mission
Timely Mission Nursing Home faces a multi-million-dollar court judgment, as a jury awarded $6 million in damages last week to the family of a former resident. Darlene Weaver passed away on June 18, 2017 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City, following a stay at Timely Mission. Her children allege in a lawsuit filed in November of 2017 that Weaver’s decline in health and her death were the result of negligence by the nursing home.thebuffalocentertribune.com