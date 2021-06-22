Cancel
On night full of drama, Phillies disappoint in loss to Nationals

By Tim Kelly
philliesnation.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNationally, Tuesday’s Washington Nationals-Philadelphia Phillies game will be viewed as the first check on baseball’s new crackdown on pitchers using foreign substances. And indeed, the seemingly new-found drama between Joe Girardi and Max Scherzer was compelling. Earlier this month, Girardi spoke glowingly about Scherzer’s longevity. Tuesday, he was thrown out of the game after Scherzer stared him down in the Phillies dugout (more on that later in the story).

