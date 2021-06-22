On night full of drama, Phillies disappoint in loss to Nationals

Suarez (3-2) allowed an unearned run on a hit and a walk in a third of an inning to take the loss against the Mets in the first game of Friday's doubleheader. Suarez was brought on to begin the eighth inning of Friday's matinee, so he began his outing with a runner on second base. He issued an intentional walk to lead off the inning but gave up a walkoff single to the next batter he faced. The southpaw has now been charged with losses in two of his last four appearances, but he's still posted a 0.66 ERA and 0.70 WHIP in 27.1 innings across 16 relief outings this year.