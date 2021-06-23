Park City contaminated soils efforts lead to verbal sparring with Summit County official
The tensions about repository concept continue with critics lining up at City Hall event. A member of the Summit County Council on Tuesday night confronted Park City officials as tensions continued regarding a City Hall concept to build a facility to store materials containing silver mining-era contaminants along the S.R. 248 entryway, leading to brief but telling verbal sparring during an important event centered on the project.