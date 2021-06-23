Youth Charged As Adult In Stabbing Ordered Held Without Bond

The judge also ordered DJS to conduct a study on a transfer of this case to juvenile court. Frederick, Md (KM) The 17-year-old boy charged as an adult in a stabbing early Tuesday morning was ordered held without bond. William Romero-Cortez of Springfield, Va. is charged with attempted 1st-degree murder, 1st-degree assault, 2nd-degree assault and reckless endangerment in connection with the stabbing outside of the Mattress Warehouse on New Design Road.