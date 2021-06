Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. Shares of common stock granted pursuant to a time-based restricted stock award (RSA). This restricted common stock shall vest in 412,500,000 increments on the last day of each of the next six calendar quarters commencing September 30, 2021, provided the Reporting Person has provided continuous service to the Issuer through the applicable vesting date. Reporting Person voluntarily forfeited 412,500,000 shares of restricted stock that were to vest on June 30, 2021. The forfeited restricted stock will be deemed authorized but unissued common stock and will be available for future issuance by the Company.