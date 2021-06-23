Vincenzo Joseph And Enock Francois Named Stanford Assistant Coaches
Stanford has announced two major additions to their staff in assistant coaches Vincenzo Joseph and Enock Francois. These additions are the latest in substantial news for the Stanford wrestling program. Stanford reversed their decision to drop the wrestling program on May 18th, 2021. Then, just over a week later, hired Rob Koll as their new head coach. Now, Coach Koll is building a strong coaching staff in Joseph and Francois.www.flowrestling.org