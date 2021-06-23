My Kitchen Library: Farm-to-table-to-books

In recent years the term farm-to-table has been overused and even parodied. As a server at some high-end farm-to-table restaurants in Seattle, there were some moments I felt as though I was living in an episode of Portlandia. However, at its core, the movement to encourage the consumption of local seasonal foods is one dear to my heart. My culinary journey has led me to seek out relationships with the makers, farmers, and producers of the ingredients I use. The more I have honored the regional foods available and paid attention to the seasons, the better my cooking has become.