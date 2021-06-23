Cancel
Waitsburg, WA

Plan now for your fall garden!

By Alexandra Fitzgerald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's weird to be thinking about fall when it doesn't even feel like summer has hit its stride, but here I am, planning what seeds I need to start to ensure I have cabbages and carrots galore. Gardens in Waitsburg are typically about two weeks ahead of my garden's microclimate; however, I start planning two weeks ahead of folks in town when prepping for fall. Around my garden, there seems to be some sort of cold spot in how the air settles at night coupled with a higher elevation. As such, I need to keep a close eye on our anticipated first frost date and get to planning early to ensure I have a productive fall garden once the tomatoes and peppers have long since disappeared.

