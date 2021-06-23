Lookout Landing Podcast 162: The Mariners found a new way to embarrass themselves
Until normal circumstances, it would have been a delight to have Dae Shik Kim Jr. on the podcast. Under these circumstances, I suppose we can say that it was still a delight to have him on and chat. Unfortunately, the intention of this podcast was to provide Kim a platform to talk about the appalling manner in which multiple Seattle Mariners staff members behaved towards him and his brother last Friday during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays.www.lookoutlanding.com