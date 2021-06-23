Lookout Landing Podcast 162: The Mariners found a new way to embarrass themselves

The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays find themselves on the upswing as they open a three-game series on Tuesday. Seattle has won 10 of 13 and is just 5.5 games behind the second-place Oakland Athletics in the American League West. Toronto has won seven of eight and has moved into third place in the AL East, just ahead of the New York Yankees. The Blue Jays have put up runs this season and have the second-best run differential in the division at plus-65. The Mariners, meanwhile, have averaged over four runs per game in their last five.