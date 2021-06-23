Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Festival organizer explains disinviting Israeli food truck, and why she’s sorry

By Rebecca Salzhauer
Forward
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo thousands of people on social media, it seemed as if antisemitism and anti-Zionism had motivated the organizers of a North Philadelphia food festival to disinvite the owner of the Israeli food truck Sunday. Threatened with talk of boycotts and protests, Cindy Ngo, whose Eat Up the Borders group hosts the “Taste of Home” festivals, had notified the owner of Moshava, the Israeli truck, that he should not show up.

forward.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Society
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Palestinian People#Food Festival#Trucks#Food Drink#Israeli#Anti Zionism#Borders#Anti Jewish#Palestinians#Sheynfeld Ngo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Society
Country
Palestine
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & Drinksjoemiller.us

Israeli Vendor Booted From Philadelphia Food Truck Event

An Israeli vendor was yanked from a Philadelphia food trunk event, prompting claims that organizers bowed to anti-Semitism — and leading to a decision to scrap the event on Sunday. Food truck Moshava said its invitation to the “Taste of Home” event scheduled for Father’s Day was pulled because organizers...
Food & DrinksIdaho8.com

Food festival canceled after outrage over disinvited Israeli-owned vendor

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A food festival in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood was canceled Sunday after controversy erupted over the inclusion of an Israeli-owned food service. The “Taste of Home” festival was supposed to be hosted by event partner Eat Up the Borders and nonprofit Sunflower Philly at North 5th Street. The...
Festivalmyhits106.com

Community Connections: Food Truck Festival

Father Andrew was in studio on Wed. June 16th to talk about the Food Truck Festival that they are hosting on Sunday, June 27th in Undine Park. If people have any questions, they can call 745.3115. Listen to the interview below.
Foreign Policyfreedomupdates.com

North Korean Defector Has A Chilling Message For Americans

People all around the world want to come here to America. It is one of the few countries where people can be free. But liberals don't understand that and are actively ruining our country. It is truly telling when you here from an immigrant just how bad things have become here. North Korean Defector Yeonmi Park fought to get here. So she was surprised that after attending one of our colleges that she was asking herself if she was still in North Korea.
Sciencebasedunderground.com

Giant Skulls Discovered: They Refuse to Believe the Truth Even When It Is Right in Front of Their Eyes

Truth is often stranger than fiction, and some people will never accept the truth no matter how much evidence you show them. In this article, I am going to discuss two brand new discoveries that are radically shaking up how scientists view human history. Many of the experts are having a really tough time explaining these new discoveries, because they seem to directly contradict long established narratives that have been taught as “truth” to young students for decades. Unfortunately, we live at a time when narratives have become more important than facts, and scientific authorities have shown that they will go to great lengths to ensure that their most important narratives are carefully preserved.
Politicsiharare.com

Zimbabwe Politician Launches “Firewood Selling Project”: Social Media Reacts

Zimbabwe Politician Launches “Firewood Selling Project”: Social Media Reacts. A Zimbabwean politician is going viral on social media after launching a “firewood selling project.” The project was launched by Honourable Mashava in his constituency so that the youths can benefit by selling firewood. In a video that is making the...
InternetPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

The Tribes of Social Media

“people may also engage in motivated tweeting (or sharing, liking, or retweeting), selectively interacting with and attending to content that conforms to their partisan identity motivations.”. That quote is quite the mouthful. But the idea is to maintain your group identity; it is better to “hate on” those outside your...
InternetHistory News Network

Does Banning Holocaust Denial on Social Media also Block Education?

In October, one day after Facebook announced that it would ban Holocaust denial, Izabella Tabarovsky received an unexpected message from the platform. A 2019 post of hers promoting an article she had written on Holocaust remembrance was being removed for violating Facebook’s “Community Standards on hate speech.” No further information was provided, and Tabarovsky doesn’t recall being given a way to appeal the decision.
Religioncareynieuwhof.com

CNLP 426: Ed Stetzer on the Evangelical Reckoning, QAnon, Conspiracy Theories and Why Extremes are Not the Norm

Ed Stetzer talks about the moment in history we’re seeing as being a cultural convulsion that’s making it exceptionally challenging to lead. In this wide-ranging interview, Ed talks about QAnon, Trump-ism, why evangelicals gravitate to conspiracy theories and what he sees as an evangelical reckoning. Surprisingly, it’s a potentially healing conversation many reasonable leaders will find encouraging.
Celebritiesbollywoodcountry.com

Ananya Panday launches campaign to applaud social media heroes

The actress uploaded a video on Instagram and addressed her followers, saying: "Hope y'all are doing well and taking all the necessary precautions. I want to applaud all those people who have used social media constructively for social good. I will be interacting with some of these social media heroes with So Positive's new series."
ReligionPalestine Chronicle

Dozens of Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Dozens of Jewish settlers broke into the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied Jerusalem on Monday. Under Israeli forces’ protection, 151 Israeli settlers broke into the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque through the Al-Mughrabi Gate and started provoking the Palestinian worshippers in the mosque courtyards by performing Talmudic prayers.