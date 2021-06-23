Festival organizer explains disinviting Israeli food truck, and why she’s sorry
To thousands of people on social media, it seemed as if antisemitism and anti-Zionism had motivated the organizers of a North Philadelphia food festival to disinvite the owner of the Israeli food truck Sunday. Threatened with talk of boycotts and protests, Cindy Ngo, whose Eat Up the Borders group hosts the “Taste of Home” festivals, had notified the owner of Moshava, the Israeli truck, that he should not show up.forward.com