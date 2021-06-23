Tim Johnson Expects War of Attrition in Bellator 261 Main Event Against Valentin Moldavsky

Tim Johnson has come a long way in a short amount of time. After alternating wins and losses in seven fights with the UFC, he was released by the organization in 2018. Shortly after, he was picked up by Bellator. In his Bellator debut, he lost in 68 seconds to Cheick Kongo. A few months later, Johnson fought former Bellator heavyweight champion Vitaly Minakov in the co-main event of Bellator 225, once again losing by stoppage in under two minutes.