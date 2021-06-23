Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Tim Johnson Expects War of Attrition in Bellator 261 Main Event Against Valentin Moldavsky

By Nate Freeman
mmasucka.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Johnson has come a long way in a short amount of time. After alternating wins and losses in seven fights with the UFC, he was released by the organization in 2018. Shortly after, he was picked up by Bellator. In his Bellator debut, he lost in 68 seconds to Cheick Kongo. A few months later, Johnson fought former Bellator heavyweight champion Vitaly Minakov in the co-main event of Bellator 225, once again losing by stoppage in under two minutes.

mmasucka.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valentin Moldavsky
Person
Matt Mitrione
Person
Ryan Bader
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Of Attrition#Boxing#Combat#Xtreme Couture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCmymmanews.com

Bellator 261 weigh-in results – VIDEO – Johnson vs. Moldavsky

Bellator MMA hosts Bellator 261 on Friday night from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The same venue hosts tomorrow night’s event which will see the main card broadcast live on Showtime beginning at 9 pm ET, following preliminary bouts here on MyMMANews.com at 6:30 pm ET. In the...
Combat SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bellator 261 results: Valentin Moldavsky claims interim title to set up Ryan Bader unification bout

Valentin Moldavsky is the new Bellator interim heavyweight champion and has guaranteed a position to unify the title with Ryan Bader. With Bader absent to defend his crown due to his participation in the light heavyweight grand prix, Moldavsky (11-1 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) picked up the interim strap in Friday’s Bellator 261 headliner when he beat Tim Johnson (15-7 MMA, 3-3 BMMA) by unanimous decision at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The scores were 50-45, 49-46 and 49-46.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Spinning Back Clique: Fedor's return, PFL season grades, Usman-Diaz beef, stories of 2021

Check out the latest edition of “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly show that takes a quick spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. This week, our panel weighs in on Cyril Gane’s place in the heavyweight division, Kamaru Usman and Nate Diaz’s Twitter exchange, PFL’s regular season grade, who Fedor Emelianenko should face in his return, and more. Our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of “Gorgeous” George Garcia, Nolan King, and Matthew Wells weighed in with host John Morgan.
Combat SportsMMAmania.com

Live: Watch Bellator 261 media day video for ‘Johnson vs Moldavsky’

Bellator 261: “Johnson vs Moldavsky” will take place later this week (Fri., June 25, 2021) at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Headlining the Showtime-televised event will be an interim Heavyweight title fight between No. 1-ranked Timothy Johnson taking on Valentin Moldavsky. The winner is expected to face current champion, Ryan Bader, in a title unification bout once “Darth” is done with the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix.
UFCUSA Today

Kana Watanabe expects title shot with Bellator 261 win over Liz Carmouche

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Kana Watanabe spoke with MMA Junkie on Wednesday ahead of her women’s flyweight fight with Liz Carmouche at Bellator 261. Watanabe (10-0-1 MMA, 2-0 BMMA) discussed what’s on the line against Carmouche (15-7 MMA, 2-0 BMMA), what she expects in their matchup, and more. You can watch...
Combat SportsMMAmania.com

Bellator 261 results: Live streaming play-by-play updates | ‘Johnson vs Moldavsky’

Bellator 261: “Johnson vs Moldavsky” is set to air TONIGHT (Fri., June 25, 2021) from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., broadcasting via Showtime. Headlining the event will be an interim Heavyweight title fight between Timothy Johnson (No. 1) taking on Valentin Moldavsky (No. 3). In the co-main event, Liz Carmouche will face Kana Watanabe in women’s Flyweight action.
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Lomachenko Returns Saturday Night Against Nakatani in Lightweight Main Event

Former pound-for-pound king Vasiliy Lomachenko is ready for the next chapter. Eight months after losing an undisputed lightweight title match to Teofimo Lopez, “Loma” returns Saturday night in a 12-round lightweight bout against Japanese contender Masayoshi Nakatani at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. (Courtesy: Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images) In...
Combat Sportsmmanews.com

Bellator 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky Full Fight Card Announced

Bellator 261 will be the second event with fans attending at the Mohegan Sun Arena. With an Interim Heavyweight title fight as the main event, the day after the full bout listing was finalized, Bellator announced that the preliminary bout between Kyra Batara and Lena Ovchynnikova was removed. Batara provided...
UFCreviewjournal.com

Bellator’s Timothy Johnson guarded Derek Chauvin murder trial

Timothy Johnson spent six weeks in March and April helping to keep the peace in Minneapolis as a member of the National Guard during the tense and emotional days of the Derek Chauvin murder trial. Friday night the Las Vegas resident hopes to bring some violence to the Bellator MMA...
Combat SportsPosted by
Fightful

Fedor Emelianenko Set To Headline Bellator Debut Event In Russia

Bellator MMA will be heading to Russia for the first time ever and will bring the legendary Fedor Emelianenko with them. During a special press conference, Bellator President Scott Coker announced that the promotion will be holding an event inside the VTB Arena in Moscow, Russia on October 23. Headlining the event will be Emelianenko against an unnamed opponent. Coker is looking to bring several of his fighters from Russia to the event.
Combat SportsMMA Fighting

Bellator 261 results: Valentin Moldavsky outlasts game Timothy Johnson to capture interim heavyweight title

The first interim heavyweight champion in Bellator MMA history is Valentin Moldavsky. With current champion Ryan Bader in the middle of the light heavyweight grand prix in hopes to once again become a simultaneous two-division champion, the promotion moved forward with the interim title fight between Moldavsky and Timothy Johnson to headline Bellator 261 on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bellator 261 faceoff video highlights: Co-main event staring contest nearly doesn't end

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Bellator makes its return Friday, and the promotion is implementing an interim heavyweight title. Bellator 261 takes place at Mohegan Sun Arena with the main card airing on Showtime after prelims on MMA Junkie. Atop the bill are top heavyweight contenders Tim Johnson (15-6 MMA, 3-2 BMMA) and Valentin Moldavsky (10-1 MMA, 5-0 BMMA). They will compete for the interim strap in the absence of undisputed champion Ryan Bader, who is partaking in the promotion’s light heavyweight grand prix.
Combat SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Valentin Moldavsky has nothing to say to Ryan Bader, but looking forward to their fight

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Bellator has a new heavyweight king – or perhaps more accurately, a co-king. Valentin Moldavsky (11-1 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) outworked a game and gritty Tim Johnson (15-7 MMA, 3-3 BMMA) for a unanimous decision win in the Bellator 261 main event to take the interim heavyweight title. The interim belt is the first in Bellator’s long history.