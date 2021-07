Yakima Valley’s offense stayed mostly quiet for a second straight night in a 6-3 loss to Port Angeles on Thursday. The Pippins took advantage of an error to score first and held on until the fifth, when starter Kenny Johnson gave up a home run and then fell behind on a defensive miscue in left field that allowed a runner to score from first base. Yakima Valley answered with RBI singles from Willie Lajoie and Blake Dickman, but the lead didn’t last long.