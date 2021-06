You knew this day would come but you never thought that it would happen so soon. Maybe you drove over one too many potholes. Maybe the engine had been giving you trouble for a while. But now that your car has broken down, you know that you need to find an auto repair shop fast. How can you be sure that you’ve found the right shop? What steps can you take to quickly explore your auto shop options? We’re about to give you a list of four tips that you can use while you’re picking auto repair shops. All you have to do is keep reading.