Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre to put on Noel Coward comedy

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre will debut the Noel Coward comedy “Blithe Spirit” on Thursday. Directed by Paul Gilbert, the play is set in the English country home of Charles Condomine, a remarried widower and novelist. An evening among friends is transformed by a séance that conjures the ghost of Charles’ first wife, Elvira, who delights in wreaking havoc among the living, including disrupting Charles’ relationship with his second wife, Ruth, who can’t see or hear Elvira.