Daily Debate: Which Zelda Dungeon Felt Like It Took The Shortest Amount of Time To Complete?

As of the current state of the Zelda series, Hyrule is a land trapped in repetition. Villains such as Ganon or Vaati routinely return from beyond the grave and wreak havoc on the populace. The only bulwark against imminent destruction comes in the form of a singular chosen hero. This lone warrior must bear the burden of saving all that is good in the land from encroaching evil. That being said, it does seem rather odd that the people of Hyrule have been content to let a single hero solve their problems. Why does no one else step up and even try to defeat someone like Ganondorf? We know from The Wind Waker that it is possible for someone to obtain the right to the Master Sword and Triforce if they prove themselves worthy, but no one besides Link ever tried to do so.