Daily Debate: Which Zelda Dungeon Felt Like It Took The Shortest Amount of Time To Complete?
A couple weeks ago, I asked the opposite question, wondering what dungeon in the Zelda series felt like it took the longest. Perhaps it didn't even take as long as it felt, but the required puzzles and obstacles were almost frustrating to get through. The question comes from whether or not the enjoyment of what you are doing makes time fly by, so asking what dungeon did just that is also interesting to me. Perhaps it is really just an easy or a short dungeon, or perhaps the solutions clicked in your brain so smoothly that you forgot about time completely.