Litter plays the long game against dedicated community volunteers

‘Tis the season of kudzu, the imported vine brought to the U.S. as an ornamental and forage crop that was later promoted to prevent soil erosion. Kudzu saw its chance and, being able to grow a foot a day and spread 60 feet a year, pretty much took over large swaths of the South, including sections of Jackson County. For years the efforts to eradicate it have been as vigorous as the efforts to grow it in the first place.