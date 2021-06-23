Belfast Flying Shoes shares joy of ukulele with RSU 71 students
Belfast Flying Shoes (BFS) is best known as the organization behind the popular First Friday Community Dance and Contra Dance, in Belfast, according to BFS, in a news release. But the nonprofit, now in its sixteenth year, has long sponsored a variety of other programs in support of its mission of “bolstering the spirited music and dance community in Midcoast Maine,” including dance residencies at local schools, a dance and instrument lessons at the Maine Coastal Regional Reentry Center, pop-up outdoor concerts at the Tall Pines Retirement and Healthcare Community, and music workshops led by some of North America’s foremost contra dance bands.www.penbaypilot.com