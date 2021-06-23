Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

3 New Drag Queens To Know & Follow On Instagram — These Are Their Stories

thezoereport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve likely heard of RuPaul’s Drag Race or tuned into a few of the episodes, if not consumed the entire 13 seasons. The show has produced notable cultural icons such as Trixie Mattel, Bianca Del Rio, Alyssa Edwards, and Shangela. Aside from listening and learning about these well-known queens’ personal stories, however, it’s important to know that these celebrities are the tip of the iceberg. An iceberg with a complex history, roots, and diverse community. There are a multitude of voices and faces within the drag community — especially people who, while preferring to fly under the radar, find joy in dressing up and exploring their own identities within the vibrant drag world. They may not have a million followers or even perform full-time, but these individuals are instrumental in helping the community flourish and thrive.

www.thezoereport.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
Person
Trixie Mattel
Person
Shangela
Person
Bianca Del Rio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Queens#Drag Race#New York City#Tzr#Lgbtq#Afab#Children#B J Fabrics#M J#Etsy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosEW.com

RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 queens named the best cast on reality TV

The RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 queens are more than just L-U-C-K-Y tonight; they're all winners, baby!. VH1's Emmy-winning reality competition series stormed the Critics Choice Real TV Awards on Monday, becoming the only unscripted show to win multiple awards at the annual ceremony. In addition to taking the title of Best Competition Series (an honor it shared in a tie with Netflix's The Great British Baking Show), the World of Wonder production's season 13 cast collectively won the Best Ensemble in an Unscripted Series honor.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Of Course Drag Queens Make The Best Makeup Products

No one can beat their face for the gods quite like drag queens. In fact, some of the biggest mainstream makeup trends of the past decade, like contouring and cut crease eyeshadow, have origins in drag, with the application techniques being staples among queens backstage. Considering even the fiercest queens...
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Love The Most Recent Makeup Trends? You Can Thank A Drag Queen For That

Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome to the stage… Drag, which has completely taken over the world as we know it. Thanks to RuPaul and his Emmy award-winning series RuPaul’s Drag Race, drag queens are now more popular, visible, and marketable than ever. Where only a few years ago, you’d only be able to see queens in gay bars, they’re now all but unavoidable in mainstream media, and probably in the city you live in as well.
Celebritiesdornob.com

7 Fantasy Bedrooms Inspired by Iconic “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Queens

If you aren’t already obsessed with RuPaul’s Drag Race, Pride Month is a great time to binge-watch one of the most fun reality TV shows of all time. With 13 regular seasons, 5 All Stars seasons, and an ever-growing array of international spin-offs under its belt, Drag Race is a phenomenon that has introduced hundreds of memorable drag queens to the world. They’re all iconic in their own ways, but some queens have the kind of charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent that makes their style instantly recognizable.
Celebritiesmorningbrew.com

Icebreakers with...Drag Queen Kim Chi

Kim Chi is a self-described "7-foot tall, live-action anime character and high-fashion model." The drag star and beauty influencer was born in the US, raised in South Korea, and currently spends her time in Chicago with the perfect roommate, her french bulldog. After finishing in the top three on season eight of RuPaul's Drag Race, Kim Chi launched her cosmetic company, KimChi Chic Beauty, with entrepreneur and NYX founder Toni Ko in 2019.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Newsweek

Instagram Music: How To Add Music to Your Instagram Story

Instagram has upgraded its videos a great deal over the years. Their videos have moved through stages, with options to record video for posts, stories, IGTV and Reels at your disposal. Here is a quick guide on how to add music to your Instagram videos, including copyrighted content (within the...
Celebritiesdnyuz.com

Alyssa Edwards On The Makeup Lessons She’s Learned As A Drag Queen

Alyssa Edwards tells me over Zoom that she was a “shy, awkward, introverted little boy.” One of seven children, Edwards admits that, at one point, she overheard her parents having a conversation and asking each other if Edwards was ever going to talk. But then she discovered dance. “Dancing was my safe space,” she says. “It was where I could be me, unapologetically.”
Musicloc.gov

Drag Queens! Copyright Your Work!

This is a guest post by Holland Gormley, a public affairs specialist in the U.S. Copyright Office. It was first published on the Copyright: Creativity at Work blog. June is Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) Pride Month, which is celebrated each year to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. It’s an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the impact that this community has had on our nation’s culture and history.
Marathon, FLkeysweekly.com

DRAG QUEENS, BINGO & PRIDE MONTH – JJ MILLS TELLS IT LIKE IT IS

Starting Sunday, July 11, and occurring every two weeks, Marathon Community Theatre will present Drag Queen Bingo. The star is JJ Mills, a Marathon local. He’s been a resident of the Keys for 12 years, dragged down to the island chain by two good friends, and makes his living as a hairdresser and makeup artist.
Public Healthslice.ca

Interview: Baby Bel Bel on Drag, Covid and ‘Queens of Cosplay’

Before Covid-19 brought live entertainment to a screeching halt in 2020, Baby Bel Bel had a jam-packed schedule that included a regular Thursday night gig at Toronto’s Crews and Tangos. As one of the city’s most popular drag queens, she was in demand morning, noon and night, seven days a week. But the sudden closures didn’t keep this queen down for long: like many city-dwelling millennials and Gen Zers looking to save some cash, Bel Bel moved back home with her parents for a brief stint and resorted to Zoom to work remotely.
Celebritieshollywoodunlocked.com

Patti LaBelle Labels Herself ‘The Original Drag Queen’

Patti LaBelle Labels Herself ‘The Original Drag Queen’. In celebration of pride month, Patti LaBelle is reminding us that she’s not just an iconic singer, but also an icon to the LGBTQ community. While speaking with Page Six, the Godmother of Soul told the outlet, “I’m the original drag queen....
Cell PhonesEngadget

Twitter for iOS supports sending tweets to Instagram Stories

Twitter started testing a feature that allowed you to use the iOS share sheet to add tweets to Instagram Stories. Now, more than half a year later, the company is rolling out that tool to all iOS users. You can access it by tapping the share icon, which you can find underneath every tweet, and then tapping the Instagram Stories option at the bottom of the menu that appears.
Internetweandthecolor.com

Instagram Post and Story Templates

Check out this colorful set of Instagram post and story templates for Adobe Photoshop. Graphic designer and Adobe Stock contributor @Marcel created this bold and colorful set of post and story templates for Instagram and other suitable social media platforms like Pinterest or Facebook. Made in Adobe Photoshop, it comes with 16 design options including 1080 x 1080 px and 1080 x 1920 px formats. All sample texts and images are for display only and may not be included in the end-use. You can add your own text or images in seconds.
InternetPosted by
POPSUGAR

Turn Your Photos Into Album Covers When You Try This New Instagram Story Trend

If you thought you'd seen the best photo-editing hacks around, Instagrammers are here to say, "No, no you didn't." The newest and coolest photo-editing hack has hit Instagram Stories, and it lets you live out your rock-star dreams . . . well, sort of. People have figured out how to make their regular camera-roll photos look like album covers, and the results are so fun, nostalgic, and creative! TikToker @jessicaskribaa showed her followers how to do it, and her video has inspired countless others to give it a try for themselves. If you want your IGS to top the charts, simply follow these easy steps. Encore, please!
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

How to do the Spotify Instagram story trend on TikTok

TikTok users have been using some simple editing techniques to turn their Instagram stories into a Spotify music player using their own images. There’s never any shortage of new trends on TikTok, with new challenges popping up on a constant basis, and many of them going insanely viral. In particular,...