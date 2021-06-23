Santa Barbara Rides Again! with return of fair

Santa Barbara Fair & Expo is first big event since California reopened for business

Fair live from the carousel

Santa Barbara Rides Again! through Sunday at Earl Warren Showgrounds

Outdoor Fair returns to the Earl Warren Showgrounds

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It feels like old times to see the ferris wheel at Earl Warren Showgrounds where it belongs during the annual Santa Barbara Fair & Expo starting Wednesday.

The fair was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 prevention efforts.

This year the fairgrounds pulled it together one week after California reopened for business.

Fairgoers have a lot to look forward to this summer including admission being free and masks are not required.

There is also an extended children's carnival area and ride wristbands are for sale that make riding multiple times more affordable.

It was too quick of a turnaround for organizers to bring back the horse show, livestock or exhibits, but they are likely to return next April.



Bring your appetite for fair food because there are plenty of traditional treats to choose from.

The fair hours run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, while the carnival stays open until 10 p.m. once visitors are inside. Friday hours a little longer. The fair is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. with the carnival open until midnight. The fair opens at 11 a.m. over the weekend. It closes at 10 p.m. on Saturday with the carnival open until midnight, and on Sunday the fair is open until 9 p.m. with the carnival closing at 10 p.m. when the fair closes for the year.

For more information on the Fair or the Earl Warren Showgrounds, click here.

