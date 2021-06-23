Have you hit the trails this year? Give back by joining a trail crew

Many Southern Californians found refuge in the woods during the pandemic. Some took strolls through their neighborhood park or hiked into their local national forest. Typically, groups of volunteers maintain those frontcountry and backcountry trails. They remove downed trees, stabilize banks so the path doesn’t erode, or fix signs so they are clear and visible. Most projects were postponed this past year due to COVID-19, but new crews are beginning to hit the trails with their tools once more.