BLUEFIELD — Since being named the head coach of Bluefield State’s resurrected football program in October of 2020, Tony Coaxum has taken stock of the Big Blue program’s available facilities and needs, ordered equipment and uniforms, hired assistant football coaches, organized and indoctrinated his staff, generated practice and workout scripts, recruited some of the talent that will comprise the first Bluefield State football team in 40 years and even lent his imagination to the selection of a new team mascot and logo.