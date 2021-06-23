LA cleared a homeless camp near Venice and deemed it a success. Was it?

Last year, unhoused people pitched more than 80 tents next to a jogging path beside the Penmar Golf Course near Venice Beach. It drew complaints from nearby residents. Then in the fall, LA City Councilmember Mike Bonin led an effort to move the people from the encampment to motel rooms and connect them with social services. Within a few weeks, the jogging path was cleared and city officials erected a chain link fence around it, which remains up today. Bonin and other officials declared victory.