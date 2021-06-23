Calm Before the Storm | Daily Brew

The calendar will flip to July Thursday, and with that the countdown to training camp for NFL teams across the league will start in earnest. For teams with a new offensive coordinator, like the Seattle Seahawks, the biggest question for fans this upcoming season is what that new offense will look like. However, there are other concerns about which fans have voiced their belief that the team should address, with perhaps no other topic receiving more attention for the Seahawks recently than the potential for a return of K.J. Wright this fall.