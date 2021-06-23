Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 1.1897; (P) 1.1925; (R1) 1.1969;. EUR/USD is staying in consolidation from 1.1846 and intraday bias remains neutral. On the downside, break of 1.1846 will resume the fall from 1.2265, as the third leg of the consolidation pattern from 1.2348, to 1.1703 support. On the upside, sustained break of 4 hour 55 EMA (now at 1.1994) will bring stronger rise back to 1.2265 resistance instead.

www.actionforex.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eur#Mid Day#Usd#Daily Pivots#Eur Usd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsactionforex.com

GBP/JPY Weekly Outlook

GBP/JPY stayed familiar range last week and outlook is unchanged. Initial bias stays neutral this week first. On the downside, below 152.59 will likely extend the corrective pattern from 156.05 through 151.28 support. In this case, we’d expect strong support from 38.2% retracement of 136.96 to 156.05 at 148.75 to bring rebound. On the upside, above 155.13 will target a test on 156.05 high instead.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 111.48. The greenback's rise above June's near 15-month peak at 111.11 on cross-selling in JPY to 111.65 in Asia today suggests Medium Term upmove has once again resumed and consolidation with upside bias remains for gain to 111.60/70, however, loss of momentum would keep price below 111.80/90 and yield a much-needed correction early next week.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD stages limited rebound after US NFP data, stays near mid-1.1800s

EUR/USD recovered its losses after dropping toward 1.1800. Nonfarm Payrolls in US rose more than expected in June. US Dollar Index consolidates weekly gains around 92.50. The EUR/USD pair fell to its lowest level since early April at 1.1808 in the early American session on Friday but managed to stage a rebound. After turning positive on the day above 1.1850, however, the pair lost its momentum and was last seen posting small daily losses at 1.1844.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Pair Is Now Correcting Losses From The 1.1840 Low

The Euro failed to remain stable above 1.1900 and started a fresh decline against the US Dollar. The EUR/USD pair broke the 1.1880 support zone to move into a bearish zone. It even settled below the 1.1860 support level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. A low is formed near 1.1840 and the pair is now correcting losses. On the upside, an initial resistance is near the 1.1860 level and the 50 hourly SMA.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY climbs to 14-month high

The Japanese yen continues to lose ground on Thursday. In the European session, USD/JPY is trading at 111.58, up 0.42% on the day. The pair is currently at its highest level since March 2020. Tankan manufacturing index accelerates. Japan’s Tankan indices for the second quarter showed improvement in the second...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD in fresh lows near 1.1840 on dollar strength, looks to Lagarde

EUR/USD extends the downside to the 1.1840 region. The dollar gains traction and clinches new highs. Final EMU, German Manufacturing PMI came in above expectations. The selling bias remains unchanged around the single currency and now drags EUR/USD to fresh 3-month lows in the 1.1840/35 band on Thursday. EUR/USD stays...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Is Testing The 1.1850 Level

After a more hesitant sentiment earlier this week, investors yesterday again saw the glass half full rather than half empty. Uncertainty on the spreading of the delta variant lingers. However, ongoing in progress in vaccinations, especially in the US and Europe, provides hope that the impact in the recovery should be manageable. Whatever the reason, reflationary spirits staged a comeback. European indices gained between 0.35% and 1.25%. US indices gained up to 0.52% (S&P 500) with the index again closing at a new record. US data were OK. Jobless claims declined faster than expected (363 000k). The Manufacturing ISM eased from 61.2 to 60.6, but still signals solid activity in the sector. Supply bottlenecks persist, input prices rose at the fastest pace on record and firms still struggle to attract workers. The direct impact of the release on FI and FX markets again was modest. The US yield curve again showed a modest flattening with the 2-y rising 0.4 bp while the 30-y dropped 2.5bp. The German yield curve performed in a similar way (2 y -0.5 bp, 30-y -1.6 bp). The dollar temporaril y eased on the risk-on, but returned near the post-Fed top levels later. EUR/USD closed at 1.1850. The DXY TW index finished at 92.59. Sterling came under mild pressure as BoE’s Bailey in a speech sounded cautious on post-corona growth and advocated not to overre act to what is most likely a temporary rise in inflation. EUR/GBP closed at EUR/GBP 0.8608 compared to an open near 0.857. Brent oil (temporaril y?) jumped north of $76 p/b as OPEC+ delayed a decision to raise daily production from August.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: A slide to 1.3670 is on the cards

Dollar’s strength extends into another session, eyes turn to the NFP. BoE Governor Bailey offsets Haldane's comments, hitting the pound sterling. GBP/USD unable to recover, remains vulnerable looking at key support area near 1.3670. After outperforming on Wednesday, the pound dropped across the board on Thursday. The combination of a...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/JPY Breakout Occurs

The EUR/JPY currency pair bounced off a support level formed by the 50– hour simple moving average at 131.60 on Thursday. As a result, the common European currency edged higher by 83 pips or 0.63% against the Japanese Yen during yesterday’s trading session. Given that a breakout has occurred through...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar rally reaches strong resistance zone

The yen drops across the board as the US dollar rises sharply. USD/JPY gains more than a hundred pips in two days. The US dollar started the second half of the year with a new rally versus the yen. For the second day in a row USD/JPY rose sharply and it climbed to fresh one-year highs above 111.50. The rally is likely to be challenged on Friday with the US official employment report. A weak number could trigger a rally in bonds, making a reversal in USD/JPY. The up move on Thursday was also helped by risk appetite. US yields rose but only modestly.
Marketsinvesting.com

EUR/USD: Selloff Is Weak

– Turning down from June 25 lower high. – Selloff is weak (small, overlapping bars with prominent tails) and looks more like bear leg in trading range than resumption of bear trend. This increases chance of more sideways days. – Might be waiting for Friday’s unemployment report. – Bulls want...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Analysis: Is Pushed By SMA

The EUR/USD failed to pass the resistance of the 200-hour simple moving average on Monday. Moreover, during the day the SMA forced the pair into a short period of trading below the support zone of 1.1925/1.1920. During the early hours of Tuesday’s trading, the pair had clearly retreated below the support zone.
Currenciesinvesting.com

EUR/USD: Market Expectations

So far, everything speaks in favor of a further fall in EUR/USD. In case of a confirmed breakdown of the 1.1880 support level, the EUR/USD decline may continue towards the 1.1780 support level (38.2% Fibonacci level of the upward correction in the wave of the pair's decline from 1.3870, which began in May 2014, and the 2018 highs) and the local support level 1.1710 (March 2021 lows).
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Outlook: Bearish Bias Below Thick Daily Cloud

The Euro remains in a choppy mode as the action stays capped under thick daily cloud, with long upper shadow on Friday’s candle pointing to strong upside rejection and keeping the downside vulnerable. Bearish setup of daily moving averages, persisting negative momentum and the price action weighed by thick daily...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: July 2021

The euro has had a rough month of June, but it is worth noting that we have bounced from the 1.1850 region. That being said, it is also worth noting that we had recently made a little bit of a “double top”, which does suggest that perhaps the 1.23 level is going to be a bit too expensive. With this in mind, I suspect that the month of July is going to be very noisy, but it may also be a decisive one for what happens next in the euro.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Next on the upside aligns the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD adds to recent gains and surpasses 1.1950. Further up is located the 200-day SMA and the 1.2000 mark. If the recovery gathers extra steam, then there is room for spot to challenge the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1994 ahead of the psychological 1.2000 hurdle. Information on these pages contains...
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Is At The Verge Of Breaking Out

The EUR/USD is showing bullish structures. We should see a breakout. We can spot the SHS pattern which is at the support level. Another consolidation is happening right now. We can see the triangle and the price close to the pinnacle. 1838 breakout should happen towards 1.2035 which is the W H4 level. Watch for buying the dips.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Downside pressure mitigated above the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD manages well to keep business above 1.1900 so far. German IFO survey showed morale remains high in June. Markets’ focus will be on the US calendar later on Thursday. EUR/USD navigates in a choppy fashion so far this week, always in the upper bound of the recent range and above the 1.1900 mark following Monday’s sharp bounce off the mid-1.1800s.