EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

After a more hesitant sentiment earlier this week, investors yesterday again saw the glass half full rather than half empty. Uncertainty on the spreading of the delta variant lingers. However, ongoing in progress in vaccinations, especially in the US and Europe, provides hope that the impact in the recovery should be manageable. Whatever the reason, reflationary spirits staged a comeback. European indices gained between 0.35% and 1.25%. US indices gained up to 0.52% (S&P 500) with the index again closing at a new record. US data were OK. Jobless claims declined faster than expected (363 000k). The Manufacturing ISM eased from 61.2 to 60.6, but still signals solid activity in the sector. Supply bottlenecks persist, input prices rose at the fastest pace on record and firms still struggle to attract workers. The direct impact of the release on FI and FX markets again was modest. The US yield curve again showed a modest flattening with the 2-y rising 0.4 bp while the 30-y dropped 2.5bp. The German yield curve performed in a similar way (2 y -0.5 bp, 30-y -1.6 bp). The dollar temporaril y eased on the risk-on, but returned near the post-Fed top levels later. EUR/USD closed at 1.1850. The DXY TW index finished at 92.59. Sterling came under mild pressure as BoE’s Bailey in a speech sounded cautious on post-corona growth and advocated not to overre act to what is most likely a temporary rise in inflation. EUR/GBP closed at EUR/GBP 0.8608 compared to an open near 0.857. Brent oil (temporaril y?) jumped north of $76 p/b as OPEC+ delayed a decision to raise daily production from August.