From early on, we pointed out that the officialdom in the US was wagering heavily on magic Covid vaccines as the solution to the pandemic. They made that position explicit when the CDC went into “Mission Accomplished” mode and gave the public license to stop wearing masks if they were fully vaccinated. Not only was that decision risky given the proportion of the population that less than 50% of the population had gotten the needed jabs, but it also gave the refusniks, as the wags on Twitter put it, to declare that they identified as vaccinated.