From NEPA Creative: an invitation to create

Pilcavage

As the first article submitted by NEPA Creative for publication within the Weekender (Hell yeah! It’s back!), it might be important to set the tone for future submissions. This segment is going to be a consistent one and we know that if we lose you as a reader now, it’s going to be hard to get you back. Before we discuss the incredible Meetups that we have had since returning from a 14 month, COVID-induced hiatus, I think it is important to scratch the surface of creativity and what it means. Stick with us.

One of the more frequent responses we hear when discussing the NEPA Creative Meetups, hosted by NEPA Creative is “I don’t know if it’s for me; I’m not creative”.

Dictionary.com defines creativity as “the ability to transcend traditional ideas, rules, patterns, relationships, or the like, and to create meaningful new ideas, forms, methods, interpretations, etc.; originality, progressiveness, or imagination.” That definition does not have bounds.

We recently were provided with what some might describe as a non-traditional example of creativity from a chiropractor, who uses creativity every day while communicating complex physical ideas to his patients through language and treatment options. Helping his clients reframe or unlearn negative tendencies that were harmful to their health. If you only associate creativity with painters, filmmakers, designers, and you don’t see yourself as being creative, you may also need to reframe and use your imagination and think outside of the box, also known as bein’ creative.

I hope you’re still with us.

After 14 months, the NEPA Creative Meetups were reinstated and kicked off on May 18th in the grass at Kirby Park. Sixteen individuals came together to partake in the kickoff breakout session led by local creative and hairstylist Tatum Neidenheiser, and co-founder of NEPA Creative Holly K. Pilcavage.

Similar to the very first meetup back in March 2019 where nearly 100 individuals answered a callout to what was anticipated to be a small round table discussion (it was electric to say the least), the intention for this first meetup back was to bring local creatives back “around the table” to engage in a conversation about what the future of the Creative Meetups could look like as we continue to navigate the pandemic. Those in attendance brought a familiar excitement and energy and gratefulness for the opportunity to reconnect. The electricity was back and humming.

“Stepping out of my comfort zone to attend my first creative meet up was food for the soul; I didn’t know how much I truly needed it,” shared first-timer Brittany Cecilia Edwards after attending the May meetup. “I felt very welcome and relaxed in everyone’s presence. Anyone considering should absolutely come out and be open to learning and connecting.”

One month later, on June 15, NEPA Creative co-hosted the next meetup with NEPA Rainbow Alliance in honor of Pride Month to celebrate LGBTQ+ creatives in the local community. Another 35 community members came together for three sessions focused on abstract painting led by Nikki Berlew, drag performances and a conversation led by Anne Wolfe, and a poetry writing workshop led by Alyssa Duffy.

If you’re still not convinced that you’re creative, we invite you to join us at our next meetup (we’ll even throw in snacks). The Creative Meetups take place every third Tuesday of the month. The next meetup will occur on Tuesday, July 20 at 6 p.m. in Kirby Park near the pond. All are welcome to attend these free meetups, kids included.

If you are interested in leading a breakout session at a future meetup, you can email Holly K. Pilcavage at holly@coalcreative.com. To learn more about NEPA Creative, visit the website at www.nepacreative.com.