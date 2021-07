There have been speculations that are running wild in the rapping world as the rapping icon from New York naming Biz Markie has died but these speculations and rumors are not at all true, it is being stated that he is still alive and is getting medical treatment and this has been confirmed by his manager Jenni Izumi and many of the renowned artists tweeted as they shared their reactions as the rapper was trending all over the internet in the wee hours in the morning.