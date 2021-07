Everything Blockchain, Inc., an advanced software development and services company specializing in blockchain technologies and decentralized processing, announced that it has acquired 100% of the outstanding shares of 832 Energy Technology Consultants, with its base of operations in Houston, Texas at its current valuation of $1.5 million. This is the second acquisition Everything Blockchain’s has made in the last three months. In additional to this acquisition, the Company has entered into two additional Letters of Intent for two additional strategic acquisitions that takes the Company one step closer to providing a blockchain platform that operates between regulatory agencies and industry.