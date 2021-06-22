Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

GHOST HOUNDS RELEASE VIDEO FOR “BETWEEN ME AND THE DEVIL”

gratefulweb.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Ghost Hounds released the accompanying video for their newest single, “Between Me and the Devil,” via Maple House Records. Directed by Jay Arcansalin, the visual emulates the legend of Robert Johnson, in which Johnson makes a deal with the devil in trading his soul for mastery of the guitar. Similarly, we watch as lead singer, Tre’ Nation, makes a deal with a record label in trading his soul for a successful music career. As this plays out we hear Nation sing, “The only reason I’m keepin’ my soul is / I already gave you my heart,” insinuating that his love for music will help him to overcome any hardship he may face due to the deal he’s made. Watch HERE.

www.gratefulweb.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Johnson
Person
Bennett Miller
Person
Bob Seger
Person
Etta James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#The Devil#Classic Rock#Maple House Records#Tre Nation#The Rolling Stones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
MusicantiMUSIC

Beartooth Release 'Skin' Video

Beartooth are celebrating the release of their brand new studio album, entitled "Below", with the release of a music video for the record's latest single "Skin". The band's vocalist Caleb Shomo had the following to say about the new single, "'Skin' is the most 'easy listening' kind of song that you're gonna get on this album.
MusicantiMUSIC

Robert Jon & The Wreck Release 'Shine A Light On Me Brother' Video

Californian southern rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck have released a music video for "Shine A Light On Me Brother", their brand new single which is now available digitally. The song is the title track to the band's forthcoming album, which is set to be released on September 3rd, and was written and recorded during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.
MusicantiMUSIC

Between The Buried And Me 'Fix The Error' With New Single

Between The Buried And Me have released a brand new single entitled "Fix The Error". The song comes from their just announced forthcoming album, "Colors II", which is set to hit stores on August 20th. The band released their "Colors" album in 2007 and Tommy Rogers explains the title of...
Musicwfpk.org

Aretha Franklin career-spanning box set to feature hits and surprises

A huge box set chronicling the long and storied career of Aretha Franklin finally arrives next month!. Originally slated for 2020, Aretha will now be released July 30th and features not only the hits made famous by “The Queen of Soul”, but also alternative versions, demos and live tracks. All...
Seaforth, MNwivr1017.com

Seaforth Releases Video For ‘Breakups’

New duo Seaforth has released a new official music video for their latest single, “Breakups.” The song was recently released and was among the most-added tracks at country radio last week. Tom Jordan and Mitch Thompson said, “This song comes from a very real place. The connection people have had...
MusicPunknews.org

Koyo release “Moriches” video

Long Island hardcore band Koyo have released a music video for their new song "Moriches". The video was directed by Sam Carter and Connor Hargreaves. The song is off their upcoming EP Drives Out East due out July 6 via Triple B Records. Koyo released Painting Words Into Lines in 2020. Check out the video below.
Los Angeles, CAantiMUSIC

The Ghost Inside Comeback Concert Being Released

The Ghost Inside have announced that they will be releasing a new live album that was captured during their 2019 comeback concert in Los Angeles. The record, entitled "Rise From The Ashes: Live At The Shrine" will be released digitally on July 30th, followed by a vinyl release in January via Epitaph Records. We were sent the following background details about the album:
MusicPunknews.org

BOIDS release “Disassociation” video

Montreal based BOIDS have released a music video for their new song "Disassociation". The video was directed by David Don't. BOIDS released Quel Drag in 2020. Check out the video below.
Musicwirx.com

Royal Blood dances with the devil in new “Oblivion” video

Royal Blood has premiered the video for “Oblivion,” a track off the band’s new album, Typhoons. The stylish clip captures what we imagine a dance party in Hell would like like, complete with demons, fire, and skeletons with disco balls for heads. You can watch the “Oblivion” video streaming now...
Musicgratefulweb.com

George Porter Jr. Debuts Video for Social Justice Anthem via Billboard

Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award-Winner and original member of The Meters George Porter Jr. has released his compelling music video for “Crying For Hope," the title track of his recent studio album. The video's dynamic, contemplative visuals evoke the complexities of the song’s call to action. It premiered exclusively via Billboard, who praised the track, calling it, "a powerful anthem that combines the signature sound of Porter's iconic funk group The Meters with a message of resistance and urgency for 2021."
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Wolff & Co. Releases Music Video “Take Me Home”

Nashville, TN – Up and coming country stars Wolff &Co. release their first ever music video, “Take Me Home”. “Take Me Home” , Wolff & Co.’s latest video is the perfect American anthem for the summer. With powerful lyrics such as “In the land of the free there is still hope for you and me”, and “Take me home to the land of the free and brave”, these words inspire pride in our country and hope for the future, while appreciating what it means to live in the land of the free and the sacrifices many have made.
Musicgratefulweb.com

The Flaming Lips Ring In 2022 Underground Inside The Caverns

The Caverns and The Flaming Lips announce the venerable, pysch-rock band will return to the world-famous, underground concert hall for two nights of shows to ring in the new year on December 30th and 31st presented by Lightning 100. The Flaming Lips first played The Caverns during the subterranean venue’s...
New York City, NYhot96.com

Rock legend memorabilia in ‘A Century of Music’ up for auction

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Memorabilia from emblematic 20th century musical events and acts such as the Woodstock Festival, the Beatles, Van Halen, and Lynyrd Skynyrd are up for grabs in an online auction next week. Surprising items include former U.S. President Bill Clinton’s saxophone, and the doors from New York’s...
Musicgratefulweb.com

GW Video Premiere: Dagnasterpus' "Crawlin' With Vipers"

Grateful Web has the first exclusive music video from the new, hard groovin jamband, DAGNASTERPUS, created by road warrior/composer Tree Adams. "Crawlin' With Vipers" is the band's first single from their self-titled debut record. The music video directed by Thibeaux Hirsh, showcases a nasty groove with nimble horns as Tree’s...
Performing Artsgratefulweb.com

Trey Anastasio | Beacon Theatre | 6/23/21

The lights fell and alone on stage stood Big Red, Trey Anastasio, looking as Dad-like as ever. His big goofy smile sent waves of love, comfort, and release to the sold-out crowd in Manhattan, at the Beacon Theater. As Trey opened the show with a solo "Theme from the Bottom", the audience was sent into a feeling of happiness and familiarity, returning to concerts indoors, a pre-covid relish. What a fun chorus to open with, to give the opportunity to forget all about those other 8.4 million New Yorkers on the other side of these four walls. Following "Theme From The Bottom", a quiet "Sample in a Jar" set the tone for the show and a positive mood for the audience.
Musicgratefulweb.com

YES To Release New Studio Album ‘THE QUEST’ On October 1

YES, who are Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, Jon Davison and Billy Sherwood, will release their new studio album THE QUEST on InsideOutMusic/Sony Music on October 1. Containing 11 songs, 8 on the main CD with 3 extra tracks on a bonus CD, THE QUEST will also be available on Vinyl and 5.1 Blu-ray and CD deluxe editions, all on the day of release. The track listing is below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy