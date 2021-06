On paper, the Audi RS e-tron GT and the Porsche Taycan Turbo are more similar than different. But in the real world…. In the dark days of the malaise era, companies like General Motors used badge engineering to maximize profits and support multiple marques. The nadir of American badge engineering was arguably the Cadillac Cimarron, which was a Chevy Cavalier wearing Caddy crests. But while badge engineering still exists, as this new video from carwow demonstrates — at least where the Germans are concerned — there’s a lot more to the process today. Here, we get to see host Mat Watson compare an Audi RS e-tron GT and a Porsche Taycan Turbo side-by-side, and it highlights just how different the corporate cousins are.