Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kennebunk, ME

Kennebunk-area school district settles student’s sexual assault lawsuit

By Megan Gray
Sun-Journal
 7 days ago

Regional School Unit 21 has agreed to pay $50,000 to a former student who accused a former Kennebunk High School teacher of sexual assault and later sued the district. In June 2017, the student said he had sexual contact with Jill Lamontagne at the school and in her home when he was 17 years old. Lamontagne, who had taught health at the high school for five years, resigned in September 2017. The following month, she was indicted on 14 charges, including six felony counts of gross sexual assault. She went to trial in July 2018, and a York County jury found her not guilty on all charges.

www.sunjournal.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kennebunk, ME
Government
Kennebunk, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Kennebunkport, ME
Local
Maine Government
York County, ME
Government
Local
Maine Education
City
Kennebunk, ME
City
Arundel, ME
County
York County, ME
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Kennebunk High School#The Portland Press Herald#Rsu 21
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Special Education
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony

Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.