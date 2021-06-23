Kennebunk-area school district settles student’s sexual assault lawsuit

Regional School Unit 21 has agreed to pay $50,000 to a former student who accused a former Kennebunk High School teacher of sexual assault and later sued the district. In June 2017, the student said he had sexual contact with Jill Lamontagne at the school and in her home when he was 17 years old. Lamontagne, who had taught health at the high school for five years, resigned in September 2017. The following month, she was indicted on 14 charges, including six felony counts of gross sexual assault. She went to trial in July 2018, and a York County jury found her not guilty on all charges.