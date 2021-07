Simone Biles, Sam Mikulak and the rest of the United States’ top gymnasts will compete to see who will make it to the Tokyo Summer Olympics as we get set for the 2021 USA Gymnastics Olympic trials in St. Louis. The men’s and women’s sides will alternate competition days this week as we move through the different events. The men will compete on Thursday and Saturday while the women will compete on Friday and Sunday as we wait to see who will be named to Team USA this summer. Gymnasts to watch this week include Chellsie Memmel, Sunisa Lee, Morgan Hurd, MyKayla Skinner and Yul Moldauer. Eyes will be on Biles, as one of the most dominant athletes of her generation is set to compete in her last Olympics. She’s set to compete during Friday and Sunday’s action.