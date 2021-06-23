Drug overdose deaths continue to rise at record pace in Maine
Fatal drug overdoses continue to rise in Maine, setting a pace that could eclipse a record number of deaths set last year during the coronavirus pandemic. Through April, the state reported 197 confirmed or suspected overdose deaths, a monthly average of 50 deaths. That’s more than the 163 fatal overdoses during the same period last year, a monthly average of 42. Overall, a record 504 people died of drug overdose in 2020.www.sunjournal.com