Two weeks before India Walton pulled off a historic upset in Buffalo’s Democratic mayoral primary — defeating four-term incumbent Byron Brown to become the city’s presumptive first socialist and first woman mayor — she took me to a police-accountability rally. When we arrived at the street corner near police headquarters, across from Buffalo’s soaring Art Deco City Hall, the rally’s organizer immediately asked Walton if she wanted to speak. “I’m just here to support,” Walton told her — and I involuntarily laughed. In ten years of covering politics, I explained to her, I’d never heard a politician turn down an opportunity to speak. Walton smiled at me and replied, “I’m not a politician.”