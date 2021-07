Mariners lefthander Hector Santiago became the first pitcher ejected for pitch doctoring since MLB began enforcing its rules against foreign substances. After Santiago was removed with one out and the bases loaded in the fifth inning of Seattle's game against the White Sox, umpire Phil Cuzzi performed the necessary check for sticky stuff. He found a substance on Santiago's glove, met with Mariners manager Scott Servais and passed the glove to an MLB authenticator, who put it in a plastic bag.