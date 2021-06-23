What is Spider Tack used for? Tacky paste repurposed for major league mischief

The Houston Astros (49-33) will collide with the Cleveland Indians (42-36) in Game 2 of a four-game competition at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Houston will try to continue its success after a 7-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians in the opening game of a series on Thursday. Starter Framber Valdez allowed two earned runs on four base hits while awarding five free bases and struck out six Cleveland batters in pitching for 7.0 innings in the win. Second Baseman Jose Altuve scored one run on one base hit with two walks granted and four RBIs in leading the Astros while Designated Hitter Michael Brantley added one run with a triple and one RBI. Brantley led Houston with a batting average of .340 while Altuve posted a team-high 17 home runs this season. First Baseman Yuli Gurriel contributed a team-high 52 RBIs, 89 hits, and an on-base percentage of .397 for the Astros.