Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

What is Spider Tack used for? Tacky paste repurposed for major league mischief

By Bruno Cooke
thefocus.news
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpider Tack, aka the “MLB’s stickiest problem”, has expanded beyond its intended market – strength competitors lifting Atlas Stones – and into the murky world of Major League Baseball pitching. So, what is Spider Tack used for, and why is it causing such a ruckus?. What is Spider Tack supposed...

www.thefocus.news
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Nadia Nadim
Person
Devin Booker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mischief#Atlas Stones#Major League Baseball#World#American Sports#The Score#Nba#Twitter#Amazon#Jomboy Media#Jomboymedia#Tortoise Media#Freddie Mercury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Baseball’s sticky stuff controversy could be the best thing to happen to Spider Tack

Two weeks ago, when New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole didn’t deny using Spider Tack to increase his spin on pitches, it was a big day in baseball. Clips of him sputtering through an interminable silence — and stammering through an explanation about “customs” and “generations” and the “conversations” they could be having if Major League Baseball decided it wanted to “legislate some more stuff” — flew around the internet, turning baseball’s dirty little secret into a front-page scandal. Sticky stuff has been the lead story in the sport ever since, as a crackdown on the illegal use of long-ignored foreign substances is set to go into effect on Monday.
NFLSFGate

Mary at the bat: Major league baseball players who got real about cannabis use

The outlook wasn’t brilliant for the cannabis-enthusiasts of Major League Baseball for many seasons. Though former players said there were “a lot” of users at the bat (Dirk Hayhurst called it a “Cheech and Chong experiment,”) being caught with cannabis was once penalized with mandatory treatment or a fine of up to $35,000.
MLBDemocrat-Herald

Is MLB’s crackdown on substance use on balls a ticky-tacky enforcement?

TAMPA, Fla. — Tyler Glasnow fessed up. The Rays right-hander admitted, in raw and somewhat emotional comments, that he had been among the pitchers applying technically illegal substances to balls, which has led to a major crackdown that starts Monday. Glasnow is not among the most wanted, those using advanced...
MLBObserver-Reporter

Major leagues:

Just sweat and rosin. That is Hector Santiago’s story, and he’s sticking to it. Santiago became the first player to be ejected as part of Major League Baseball’s new foreign substance protocols when he was thrown out of the Seattle Mariners’ 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox Sunday. Santiago...
MLBstlsportspage.com

2021 All-Star Game Roster Announced; Nolan Arenado, Alex Reyes representing Cardinals

The Cardinals will be represented at the All-Star Game by Nolan Arenado and Alex Reyes. Here’s the press release from MLB with all the information:. Pitchers and reserves have been named to the American League and National League All-Star Teams, as announced today by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association. The 2021 AL and NL All-Star rosters were unveiled earlier this evening during the “2021 Google MLB All-Star Selection Show” on ESPN.
MLBPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Ohtani 1st All-Star picked as pitcher and hitter

NEW YORK — (AP) — Shohei Ohtani achieved a first in the near century history of baseball’s All-Star Game: selection as both a hitter and pitcher. The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way sensation was among the American League starting pitchers picked Sunday for the July 13 showcase at Denver’s Coors Field. Ohtani, who leads the majors in home runs, had already been elected by fans to start as the AL's designated hitter.
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Weekly Planner: Week 14 (2021)

It’s the last week before the MLB All-Star break. No teams have a five-game week, and there aren’t any squads scheduled to play eight games, either. So the games-scheduled total is six for 16 teams and seven for 14 teams. Additionally, no teams are scheduled for a doubleheader. Import your...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

What players were selected for the MLB 2021 All-Star roster?

The 2021 All-Star Game rosters are officially set. MLB released the full lineup for the American League and National League. Who is in?. The 2021 All-Star Game is coming up quickly. Now, fans know exactly who will be participating in the annual AL vs. NL battle this year on July 13 in Denver.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Adam Frazier voted into MLB All-Star game as starter at second base

Jul. 2—DENVER — Speaking before Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Adam Frazier said he had not voted for himself to attempt to bolster his candidacy for the MLB All-Star game. "I guess I could," Frazier said with a laugh, "but I haven't, no. Let everybody else...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Houston Astros vs Cleveland Indians 7/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Houston Astros (49-33) will collide with the Cleveland Indians (42-36) in Game 2 of a four-game competition at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Houston will try to continue its success after a 7-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians in the opening game of a series on Thursday. Starter Framber Valdez allowed two earned runs on four base hits while awarding five free bases and struck out six Cleveland batters in pitching for 7.0 innings in the win. Second Baseman Jose Altuve scored one run on one base hit with two walks granted and four RBIs in leading the Astros while Designated Hitter Michael Brantley added one run with a triple and one RBI. Brantley led Houston with a batting average of .340 while Altuve posted a team-high 17 home runs this season. First Baseman Yuli Gurriel contributed a team-high 52 RBIs, 89 hits, and an on-base percentage of .397 for the Astros.
MLBarcamax.com

James Kaprielian pitches gem, but fried A's shut out by Red Sox

OAKLAND — The Boston Red Sox’s lone earned run against James Kaprielian crossed home on a double-play ball. That’s an indication of how brilliantly Kaprielian navigated a tough Boston lineup for a second time this season. Kaprielian’s strong start was overshadowed by a slumping offense that couldn’t roll any of...
MLBEffingham Daily News

Craig Kimbrel? Kris Bryant? 5 Chicago Cubs players who could be All-Stars when MLB announces pitchers and reserves

The Chicago Cubs missed out on having any players voted as starters for the All-Star Game despite having five finalists. So they must wait until 4:30 p.m. Sunday, when All-Star reserves and pitchers are announced. The chosen players are picked by MLB player voting and the commissioner’s office for the July 13 game in Denver. The Cubs might have more than one player represent the team, though their seven-game losing streak and the offense’s slump heading into Saturday might not help.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

LEADING OFF: All-Star pitchers, Schwarber sidelined

A look at what’s happening around the majors on Sunday:. The Mets’ Jacob deGrom, Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff, Texas’ Kyle Gibson and the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole are among those likely to picked as All-Stars when pitchers and reserves are announced at 5:30 p.m. EDT Sunday. Each roster will have 32 players...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox have winning streak snapped at 8 games with 7-6 loss to A’s; Matt Andriese allows 3 runs in 12th inning as Oakland completes comeback

OAKLAND, Calif. -- J.D. Martinez’s best Kiké Hernández impression went to waste in a crushing Red Sox loss Saturday afternoon in Oakland. One day after Hernández threw out the would-be tying run at the plate in the 10th inning to preserve a Red Sox win, Martinez gunned down the potential winning run Saturday afternoon, throwing out Sean Murphy to end the 10th. The Red Sox took a 6-4 lead in the top of the 12th, but the A’s plated three runs off Matt Andriese in the bottom half of the inning to snap the Sox’ eight-game winning streak and win, 7-6, in comeback fashion.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

MLB All-Star Game: Cubs' Andrew Chafin Deserves Nod

'Failed starter' to All-Star? Chafin to find out Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As their season falls into the abyss of a losing streak that reached eight games Saturday in Cincinnati, the Cubs have at least the feel-good moment of the All-Star selections of two — maybe three — players to look forward to celebrating Sunday night.